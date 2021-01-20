Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
PR Newswire
20.01.2021 | 12:28
50 Leser
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 19

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 19-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               191.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             194.84p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:                     GBP12.77m

Net borrowing level:                                                       4%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

