

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation remained stable in December, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, decreased 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 1.6 percent yearly in December and fell 0.1 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 1.5 percent in December from 1.4 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de