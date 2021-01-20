

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation remained stable in December, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November.



Education cost gained 4.8 percent yearly in December. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and health grew 1.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for clothing and footwear, and communication decreased 3.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.3 percent in December.



