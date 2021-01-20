Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 Ticker-Symbol: 16A 
Frankfurt
20.01.21
09:16 Uhr
23,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,71 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2021 | 14:04
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc to Change NYSE Ticker Symbol to "CLVT" on February 1, 2021

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to "CLVT" from "CCC." Trading under the new ticker symbol will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO said: "Since going public in May 2019, we have undergone tremendous transformation and growth. We are excited to be able to better align the Clarivate name with our new stock symbol 'CLVT', which provides improved visibility with public investors and across all our stakeholders."

No action is needed from Clarivate current stockholders relative to the ticker symbol change. The common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged as G21810109.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions. Covering scientific and academic research, pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare intelligence and intellectual property services, we help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit?clarivate.com.

Category: Financial

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jpg

CLARIVATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.