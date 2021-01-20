The global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 10% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The market is driven by the increased focus toward electronic warfare. The growing trend of electronic warfare has compelled countries across the world to continuously focus on strengthening their electronic attack capabilities. This has led to the development of systems that are capable of attacking through noise jamming, decoys, deceptive jamming, and high-speed anti-radiation. Consequently, this has created the need for counter UAVs capability that can defend against hostile attacks through electronic warfare. Therefore, the rising focus toward electronic warfare is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Defense System Market: Analysis of Parent Market

The global aerospace defense market is the parent market of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market. Within its scope, the aerospace defense market covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. Our report on the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Aaronia AG, Airbus SE, CACI International Inc., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SRC Inc., and Thales Group.

Technavio's research report on the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall aerospace defense market.

Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Defense System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the Counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market. The market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Detection systems

Detection and disruption systems

Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the aerospace defense market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

