Mittwoch, 20.01.2021
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
PR Newswire
20.01.2021 | 14:22
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Directorate Change

London, January 18

THE HIGHER EDUCATION SECURITISED INVESTMENTS SERIES NO.1 PLC - LEI 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649

(the "Company")

The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Sean Peter Martin as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc:

Address: 125 Wood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 7AN
Attention: The Directors
Telephone Number: +44 203 994 7161
Email: spvservices@apexfs.com

20 January 2021

