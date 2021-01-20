Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Directorate Change

COMMUNITY FINANCE COMPANY 1 PLC - LEI 213800VZPKVQ7LLB8E76

(the "Company")

The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Sean Peter Martin as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.

Community Finance Company 1 Plc:

Address: 125 Wood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 7AN

Attention: The Directors

Telephone Number: +44 203 994 7161

Email: spvservices@apexfs.com

20 January 2021