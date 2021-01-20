Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Host Virtual Roadshow on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, will host a virtual roadshow on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Conference ID: 13714981

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142988

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through February 17, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13714981. A webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division and (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com and www.bonumhealth.com.

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MEDS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

