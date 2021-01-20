Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ44 ISIN: US89846A2078 Ticker-Symbol: 4E4 
Frankfurt
20.01.21
08:09 Uhr
4,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRXADE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRXADE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.01.2021 | 14:32
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Host Virtual Roadshow on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, will host a virtual roadshow on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13714981
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142988

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through February 17, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13714981. A webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division and (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com and www.bonumhealth.com.

Investor Relations:
Lucas Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624950/Trxade-Group-to-Host-Virtual-Roadshow-on-Wednesday-February-3-2021-at-1100-am-Eastern-Time

TRXADE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.