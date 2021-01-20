Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland today retained RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We're entering an exciting phase of our business lifecycle, and with the growth potential that lies ahead, it's important we effectively communicate our achievements to the investment community," said Marcel Gamma, CEO. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors because they have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a beneficial relationship that broadens our shareholder base and effectively communicates our story to the investment community."

RedChip is a leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S. RedChip delivers concrete, measurable results for its clients through its extensive global network of institutional and retail stock brokers, RIA's, family offices, investment banks, hedge funds, and accredited investor groups.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our brands, Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we have built a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

