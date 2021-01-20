DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20-Jan-2021 / 14:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Elke Last name(s): Eller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.07 EUR 20795.45 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1.0700 EUR 20795.4500 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-18; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Hanover MIC: XHAN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91894 EQS News ID: 1162005 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

