NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 January 2021 were: 747.88p Capital only 754.75p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 135,000 ordinary shares on 19th January 2021, the Company has 89,275,000 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.