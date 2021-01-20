MedSmart Group, Inc's.: MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. Appoints Primary Medical Director, and Preps for Grand Opening of the First Center

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / (OTC PINK:MSGP) MedSmart Group, Inc's., Subsidiary company, MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. A Men's health, Anti-aging, and Regenerative medicine practice, is pleased to announce the Grand opening of the first State of the art center located in Aventura Florida, and the appointment of Dr. Nidal B Radwan as the Primary Medical Director to oversee all medical operations for all the centers.

"We are extremely proud to have our grand opening of our first center on the second week of February 2021, and to have Dr. Radwan join us as our primary Medical Director. With his vast knowledge of Anti-aging, and Men's wellness, along with the latest advances in this specialized area., Dr. Radwan is a huge asset to our growing company. Said Calvin Lewis president of Medsmart Group Inc." The company has also begun setting up discussions with a large investor group based in Miami, Fl for a second location in the Coral Gables area" he added.

About Dr. Nidal Radwan

Dr. Nidal B Radwan is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, Florida. He graduated with honors in 1988. Having more than 33 years of diverse experiences, especially in FAMILY MEDICINE, Dr. Nidal B Radwan affiliates with many hospitals including Jackson Health System, North Shore Medical Center, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in many medical groups including Nidal Radwan Md Pa, JMH Internal Medicine Specialist LLC, Quality Medical Consultant Group Inc.

About Coral Gables, FL

Coral Gables is a suburb of Miami with a population of 50,931. Coral Gables is in Miami-Dade County and is one of the best places to live in Florida. Living in Coral Gables offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Coral Gables there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Coral Gables and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Coral Gables are highly rated.

About MedSmart Group, Inc.

MedSmart Group Inc. and MedSmart Men's Wellness Centers is a professional network of Medical Centers specializing in "Anti-Aging Treatments" that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting. All of our procedures are administered by licensed physicians and other medical professionals that specialize in the latest treatment options available for the unique needs of men, through our centers along with the availability of face to face visits through Telemedicine, and overnight delivery of Meds.

