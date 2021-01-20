Experienced sales leader Ciaran Avitabile joins as Global Head of Sales

Clinical trials software provider Teckro announces growth of its executive team to build on 2020's momentum that includes more than 19,800 sites globally reliant on Teckro and the expansion of its digital engagement platform to give site staff real-time communication with study experts.

Now in its 6th year, Teckro is building on its mission to "humanize" the clinical trials process. For too long, research staff and monitors and sponsors have relied on outdated, manual methods of communication. The ability to engage and access critical study information in real-time eases the burden on all clinical trial stakeholders.

"In 2020 we have seen how successfully the human race can work together to accomplish big goals for humanity," says CEO Gary Hughes. "A ray of light in this pandemic has been the extraordinary change in clinical trials. We've witnessed how the industry is transforming with speed, adopting new technology in order to overcome adversity. From vaccine researchers, to the amazing medical staff on the ground, everyone has played their role.

"I'm incredibly proud of the role Teckro is playing in clinical trials. In 2021, as we look to expand and grow even more, we are keen to invest in people the most important asset for any company. So, I'm delighted to welcome Ciaran Avitabile to the executive team."

In his role as Teckro's Global Head of Sales, Ciaran will work with Gary and the senior leadership team to scale worldwide customer acquisition.

Ciaran brings with him a wealth of experience, most recently as VP of Sales at life sciences software company Veeva Systems where he was responsible for leading and expanding the sales organization across Europe. As a veteran in the technology industry, Ciaran also previously worked at other major players including Salesforce and Accenture.

Ciaran says, "I'm excited about joining the Teckro team at a time when clinical trials are having such a global impact due to the pandemic. The industry is undergoing a technological revolution and there's a great opportunity for Teckro to scale its services to support more clinical trials across the world."

Watch this short Q&A with Ciaran to hear his perspective on why he joined Teckro and how he sees the future of the industry.

Connecting Sites, Monitors and Sponsors with Teckro Digital Engagement Platform

Teckro's revolutionary digital engagement platform uniquely bridges gaps between sites, monitors and sponsors, providing a single place for study content and critical conversations. Already Teckro is used by nearly 7,000 investigators around the world to connect with critical study information.

The newest product, Teckro Connect, is key to the objective of increasing direct human interactions to improve decision making during clinical trials. Teckro Connect means site staff and investigators have the immediacy of answers from study experts at the point of care and that their answers are fully managed through to resolution.

With restrictions stemming from COVID-19, there is strong demand for Teckro products. The company now works with six out of the top ten pharmaceutical companies. A number of trials run on Teckro are now starting to report success metrics in meeting endpoints, and others have been granted priority review by regulators in the US and Europe.

About Teckro

Teckro clinical trial software connects all study stakeholders via a digital engagement platform. Global pharmaceuticals and emerging biotechnology companies alike rely on Teckro for all trial phases and therapeutic areas. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Teckro has locations across Europe and the United States.

