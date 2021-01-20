Yesterday, January 19, 2021, ArcAroma AB ("ArcAroma") published a press release with information that ArcAroma and OptiFreeze AB ("Optifreeze") have adopted a merger plan, according to which ArcAroma will be absorbed by OptiFreeze.The merger is, inter alia, conditional upon approval of the plan by general meetings of shareholders in each of the merging companies. According to the Swedish Corporate Governance Board's Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms, the rules also apply in the event of mergers and merger-like processes. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ArcAroma AB (publ) (AAA, ISIN code SE0014609459, order book ID 93180) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.