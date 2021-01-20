James Cammilleri: James Cammillleri Rings in the New Year by Showing Thanks to the Professionals Under JSC Management Group

James Cammilleri is a passionate entrepreneur and philanthropist based out of Victor, New York. As an executive member of the JSC Management Group, Cammilleri recently hosted an awards ceremony to show his appreciation to all company personnel.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / On January 2nd, 2021, entrepreneur James Cammilleri honored the outstanding staff of the 60 Burger King brand restaurants he franchises throughout New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Cammilleri's team, which includes in-store restaurant leaders, has over eighty-five years of combined Burger King experience and is consistently ranked #1 in the Northeast region amongst active franchisees. To show his appreciation for their hard-earned efforts, Cammilleri organized a Christmas party and awards ceremony where he highlighted the company's top performers.

The event also featured Cammilleri's projected plan for 2021 - a vision for of Transforming Managers into Leaders, consistently investing into our team emphasizing, "People over profits"! We focused on "How our company will treat every employee like a CEO", which in turn allows them to serve every guest as a CEO!

"I strongly believe that our staff is our greatest investment," states Cammilleri. "It's important that all employees of this company feel respected and appreciated. Everyone plays an essential role, so it is my honor to recognize all individuals for their hard work and dedication."

James Cammilleri and the members of JSC Management Group look forward to 2021.

About James Cammilleri

James Cammilleri is an experienced entrepreneur and philanthropist from upstate New York. As a second-generation franchisee owner, Cammilleri runs almost 60 Burger King restaurants.

In addition to his work at JSC Management, Cammilleri is also the co-founder and leader of Elevating Christian Ministries - a non-profit organization with a specific focus on alleviating the hunger crisis in Haiti. Today, Elevating Christian Ministries, www.elevating.org serves over 30,000 children, providing them with freshly baked bread. Through this endeavor, he has created hundreds of full-time jobs for local members of the community.

James and his wife Sarah have also written a book. Living a Life of Yes! We encourage everyone to download a free chapter to experience what it feels like to live on the other side of YES! www.livingalifeofyes.com

For more information on how James Cammilleri works to build-up his communities and congregations alike, visit either the JSC Management website or his personal website.

