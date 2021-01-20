Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has purchased $500,000 CDN in new hardware to expand its current mining efforts.

The Management of the Corporation has long standing international purchasing relationships in the technology sector that have supported an immediate purchase of diversified and advanced mining hardware and with a targeted delivery, and move to production, of these assets in the next month (February).

This accelerated purchase and targeted fast move to production is unusual under current crypto hardware marketplace conditions where large main stream orders are being positioned on average with three to six month timings for delivery from order in most cases.

Bluesky's fast purchase and targeted production turn up of these new assets is material in size and significant in that the current crypto mining space is currently delivering excellent returns based on positive trends in the marketplace, and right now, faster to production interprets as faster to revenue and profitability in these current conditions and for well positioned mining companies.

This latest purchase of mining hardware consists of a mining technology mix of GPU and ASIC based hardware. A heavy bias on this purchase was given to GPU assets as the company feels the longevity and diversification for this hardware type better serves as a longer term viable and profitable mining asset in today's conditions.

This material purchase of hardware skewed with GPU's will deliver an approximate overall generic increase of 30,000 mh/s of additional mining power to Bluesky's current operational farms. It is important to note that this new mining capability, from an increased hashing capability, is reported before Bluesky performs its proprietary technical optimizations of its new hardware. Bluesky has historically seen relevant increases in its hashing power based on optimization and tuning efforts but these post deployment improvements and results are variable and ongoing and as such only base hardware number hashing rates, as published by the manufacturers, are reported as above.

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman, Bluesky COO stated: "We have leveraged our international relationships and acted fast to get new mining hardware purchased and actively mining as the current market conditions and the continuing positive trends are, and should, continue to reward our efforts. We are experienced technology buyers and we do not just buy the 'latest and the greatest', as we always focus on maximizing the rate of return on our shareholders investment."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com



Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72422