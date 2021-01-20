The fire detection and suppression systems market is poised to grow by USD 5.91 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the fire detection and suppression systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of eco-friendly products.

The fire detection and suppression systems market analysis includes the end-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fire detection and suppression systems market covers the following areas:

Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Sizing

Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Forecast

Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

API Group

Carrier Global Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

Halma Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

McWane Inc.

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial buildings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial sector Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential buildings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government buildings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Educational buildings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fire suppression systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fire detection systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

