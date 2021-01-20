The new emergency eyewash and showers market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing availability of low-cost drench showers," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the emergency eyewash and showers market size to grow by USD 111.03 million during the period 2021-2025.

Emergency Eyewash and Showers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The emergency eyewash and showers market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.44%.

Based on the end-user, the oil and gas segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The deployment of emergency eyewash and showers, exploration of new oil and gas fields in African countries such as Nigeria, and increased investments in oil and gas production in North America (the US and Canada) and the Middle East are expected to drive the emergency eyewash and showers market growth in the oil and gas segment.

The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the MEA region.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are the key markets for emergency eyewash and showers in MEA.

Market growth in MEA will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The emergency eyewash and showers market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The emergency eyewash and showers market is segmented by the end-user (Oil Gas, Chemical petrochemical, Metals mining, power generation, and Others), type (Portable and Fixed), and geography (MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Bradley Corp., BROEN-LAB A/S, Enware Australia Pty Ltd., Haws Corp., HEMCO Corp., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Matcon BV, Morris Group International Inc., Paramount Safety Products, and SureWerx.

