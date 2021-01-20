Amica Named America's Best Auto Insurance Company for 2021, Says Insurance Panda

Insurance Panda Recently Released its Annual List of the 25 Best Auto Insurance Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / The founders of Insurance Panda, an auto insurance quotes provider based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just posted their annual list of the 25 best auto insurance companies in the United States.

To check out the full list of companies on the website, please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com/3635/the-25-best-auto-insurance-companies-in-america/.

After conducting hours of research, including checking rankings on different review sites and more, the founders have named Amica Mutual as the top auto insurance company for 2021.

The founders of Insurance Panda understand that selecting a car insurance company can be a challenging and even overwhelming process. Because there are so many companies that offer similar packages and all claim to be the best, it can be difficult to choose which insurer truly has the most affordable rates and best customer service.

With this in mind, the founders have made it an annual tradition to research a large number of companies and then post their findings to their website. The article includes an overview of the pros and cons of each company, as well as its industry ratings and contact information.

In the case of Amica Mutual, the articles notes that the company has perfect claims satisfaction scores through the JD Power "Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction Study," as well as a low number of customer complaints. There is also a good number of discounts that are available through the company, and online advisors are helpful to people who have questions about which policy is best.

As for disadvantages, the article points out that Amica only offers a small range of towing and labor coverage options and that people who are shopping for insurance for the first time may find it difficult to decipher the complexity of the company's many policies.

Coming in at numbers two and three on the list are USAA and Auto-Owners Insurance, respectively. In the case of USAA, the article notes that the pros include "extremely fair and competitive rates, a portion of profits are given back to members annually, and banking services are offered via mobile 24/7."

In regard to Auto-Owners Insurance, the founders of Insurance Panda were impressed with the company's Personal Automobile Plus Package that offers a number of options to improve the policies, as well as highly rated customer satisfaction with handling and services.

About Insurance Panda:

Insurance Panda is an auto insurance quotes provider based out of New York City. In business since 2012, Insurance Panda has provided more than one million free auto insurance quotes to American drivers. Please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com for a free insurance quote today.

CONTACT:

James Major

office@insurancepanda.com

3477418290

SOURCE: Insurance Panda

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625138/Amica-Named-Americas-Best-Auto-Insurance-Company-for-2021-Says-Insurance-Panda