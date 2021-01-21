Lucintel: Opportunities for The Carbon Fiber Textile Market to Reach $1.5 Billion By 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global carbon fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries. The global carbon fiber textile market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.

In this market, different types of carbon fiber textile such as woven, non-crimp are used as product type. Lucintel forecasts that woven textile will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries..

Within the global carbon fiber textile market, aerospace/defense will remain the largest end use industry and expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to wider application area and high performance requirement.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for carbon fiber textiles due to presence of leading carbon fiber composite component manufacturers. APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expected increase in vehicle production and the growing use of lightweight composites components.

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of mass production composite component technologies. Sigmatex, SGL, Seartex, Chomarat, and Vectorply and others are among the major carbon fiber textile manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global carbon fiber textile market by end use industry, product type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use industry, product type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine

Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

By Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Woven

Non-Crimp

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

