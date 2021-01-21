Lucintel Anticipates That North America Will Be the Fastest Growing Region in The Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market

DALAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 21. 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of global continuous fiber thermoplastics (CFT) market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, aerospace & defense, industrial, and sporting goods industries. The continuous fiber thermoplastic market is declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2030. The major driver for the growth of this market is growing demand for thermoplastic composites in different end use industries due to its higher performance and environmental benefits.

In this market, transportation, aerospace & defense, industrial, and sporting goods are the major end use industries. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the transportation and aerospace & defense segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global CFT market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Growing use of lightweight materials in transportation industry is the major driving forces that spur growth over the forecast period.

By material form, Unidirectional (UD) Tape is expected to remain the largest segment due to its growing use in aerospace & defense and transportation industries.

By use temperature, the low temperature CFT is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume over the forecast period. By reinforcement type, glass fiber reinforced CFT is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. By resin type, PEEK based CFT is expected to remain the largest segment by value and PP based CFT is expected to remain the largest segment by volume over the forecast period. The growing use of high performance composite material in the end use industries is likely to drive the consumption of PEEK based CFT over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expected increase in production of advanced aircraft models, growing vehicle production and an increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.

For business expansion, Lucintel's report suggests innovation and new product development to achieve higher mechanical performance, better performance at elevated temperature, and improved flame, chemical and moisture resistance.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include continuous innovation and development of new products and applications particularly in automotive and aerospace industries, and close collaboration of players in different nodes in the supply chain. TenCate (Toray), Cytec Solvay Group, Lanxess, PolyStrand, AXIA Materials, QIYI Technology, and Celanese are among the major suppliers of CFT.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global CFT market by end use industry, material form, use temperature, reinforcement, resin, and region and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2021-2030: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global CFT market by end use industry, material form, reinforcement, resin, use temperature, and region, as follows:

Continuous fiber thermoplastics market by end use industry [Volume (Million lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2030]:

Transportation

Sporting Goods

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Continuous fiber thermoplastics market by material form [volume (Million lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2030]:

UD Tape

Prepreg (Fabric)

Commingled Fiber and Fabric

Other - Pultruded Laminate

Continuous fiber thermoplastics market by reinforcement [volume (Million lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2030]:

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Others

Continuous fiber thermoplastics market by use temperature [volume (Million lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2030]:

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Continuous fiber thermoplastics market by resin [volume (Million lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2030]:

PP

PEEK

PPS

PA

PEI

PEKK

Others

Continuous fiber thermoplastics market by region [volume (Million lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

