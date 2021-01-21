Galapagos NV: NICE recommends Jyseleca ?(filgotinib) on NHS in landmark decision for rheumatoid arthritis

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

NICE guidance, for the first time in the UK, supports access to an advanced therapy for people with moderate as well as severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) - aiming to avoid irreversible damage as early as possible 1

More than 400,000 people across the UK live with RA2 and around 70% have moderate or severe disease3

Mechelen, Belgium, 21 January 2021, 08:05 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today welcomed the news that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending the use of the daily oral pill, JYSELECA? (filgotinib) on the National Health Service (NHS) in England for the treatment of eligible adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).1 It is the first time in the UK that an advanced therapy has been recommended in people with moderate RA, offering thousands more the potential to achieve remission earlier - potentially slowing the irreversible damage and life-limiting symptoms RA can cause.2 RA is a degenerative auto-immune disease that can cause life-threatening complications.4 The sooner treatment begins, the better the chance of slowing disease progression.2 With thousands of people potentially eligible, the recommendation could help improve many lives as well as lessen the significant societal burden RA has in England.5,6

"We are delighted with the NICE recommendation for Jyseleca today. For patients with moderate to severe RA in England this decision represents a significant new opportunity and especially for those with moderate symptoms who can now receive an advanced treatment earlier," said Onno van de Stolpe, Galapagos CEO.

Filgotinib is a once daily oral pill that can be given on its own (as a monotherapy) or used alongside another common RA medicine, called methotrexate.7 Eligible patients with moderate or severe RA will have responded inadequately to intensive therapy with 2 or more conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).1 Eligible patients with severe disease will also have wider access to filgotinib in line with criteria defined by NICE. Filgotinib is an advanced therapy which, in RA, is a term used to describe biologic DMARDs and targeted synthetic DMARDs.1

More than 400,000 people in the UK live with RA (around 380,000 in England), and it is recognised as a condition that can cause debilitating physical pain, affect mental health and require chronic care.2 Studies have shown that RA shortens life expectancy, with some estimates putting this at around 10 years.8 Nearly 50% of patients diagnosed with RA suffer from mental health issues with 1 in 6 people having a major depressive disorder.6,9 RA is also a significant burden on the UK economy. Around a third of people diagnosed with RA stop work within two years of diagnosis10 and the combined cost of workdays lost due to osteoarthritis and RA in the UK was estimated at £2.58 billion in 2017 - estimated to rise to £3.43 billion by 2030.5

NICE guidance covers England. Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to follow the guidance with timelines for implementation currently under consideration. Filgotinib will be reviewed separately by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for use on the NHS in Scotland.

Under a new arrangement between Gilead and Galapagos, announced in December 2020, Galapagos will assume sole responsibility for filgotinib in Europe, including the UK. Through a phased transition the majority of activities supporting filgotinib in Europe are expected to be assumed by Galapagos by the end of 2021.

About filgotinib7

Filgotinib is a Janus-kinase (JAK) inhibitor and works by preferentially targeting JAK1, part of a specific pathway involved in inflammation - an immune response of the body that causes symptoms of RA. In clinical studies, filgotinib has been shown to significantly improve the chance of disease remission (a DAS28-CRP score of <2.6, indicating few or no symptoms).7 In the FINCH 1 study of 1,755 patients with RA who had an inadequate response to methotrexate, 34% of patients given filgotinib 200mg + methotrexate (n=475) achieved disease remission after just 12 weeks, compared to 9% of a group given placebo (n=475). After 24 weeks, 48% of patients in this group had achieved remission vs. 16% of those on placebo and these response levels were sustained through 52 weeks. In many cases, responses were seen within two weeks (measured using an ACR20 score).

Data supporting filgotinib include more than 3,800 patients treated across the Phase 3 FINCH and Phase 2 DARWIN programmes. In the FINCH studies, filgotinib consistently achieved ACR20/50/70 criteria, with improvements in all individual ACR components compared with placebo or methotrexate.

Across the FINCH and DARWIN trials, the most common adverse reactions were nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection and dizziness. Rates of herpes zoster and pneumonia were uncommon. The frequency of serious infections in the filgotinib 200mg group was 1.0 percent compared with 0.6 percent in the placebo group. In an integrated safety analysis in seven clinical trials the rates of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) and venous thromboembolism (VTE) with filgotinib were comparable to placebo. The rates of serious infections remained stable with long-term exposure.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com .

Except for filgotinib's approval for the treatment of RA by the European Commission and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, our drug candidates are investigational; their efficacy and safety have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority and they are not yet approved for any use outside of clinical trials.

? The black triangle next to JYSELECA means that it is subject to additional monitoring. This is to allow quick identification of new safety information. Patients can help with this by reporting any side effects that they experience. More information can be found online at https://www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard

