

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased 129% to 231.3 million pounds from 101.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 50.3 pence compared to 22.2 pence.



First half net trading revenue rose 67% to 416.9 million pounds from 249.9 million pounds, a year ago. Active clients rose 55% to 238,600.



The Board intends to recommend an interim dividend of 12.96 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 25 February 2021 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 29 January 2021.



The Board of IG Group also announced the proposed acquisition of tastytrade, Inc., a US online brokerage and trading education platform. Total consideration of $1.0 billion is comprised of: cash consideration of $300 million; and the issuance to tastytrade shareholders of 61.0 million new shares in IG valued at $700 million. The Group expects the acquisition to be low single digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post completion.



