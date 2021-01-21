

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence increased in January, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 83.3 in January from 80.1 in December.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 63.7 in January from 66.1 in December.



The financial situation expectation of households rose to 83.8 in January from 78.9 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index surged to 88.2 in January from 82.9 in the prior month.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months accelerated to 97.3 from 92.6 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

