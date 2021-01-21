

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc (CBG.L) Thursday that it delivered a strong performance in the five months ended December 31, in the current market conditions.



The company generated high new business volumes in its main businesses, solid net inflows in Asset Management and a very strong trading performance in Winterflood.



In its pre-close trading update, ahead of its 2021 half year end on January 31, the company said its capital position remained strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8%, compared to 14.1 percent as of July 31, 2020. It was significantly above the applicable minimum regulatory requirement.



Adrian Sainsbury, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have delivered a strong performance year to date, with the positive trends reported at the end of the first quarter continuing... Although the external environment remains highly uncertain, with national lockdown restrictions currently in place, our proven model and significant experience leave us well positioned.'



The Asset Management division generated annualised net inflows of 5.4%, despite the reduced face-to-face interaction with clients arising from Covid-19.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned to deliver a strong performance across its businesses in the first half of the year and continue to respond well to the challenges and opportunities arising from the current environment.



Notwithstanding this, the impact of further lockdown restrictions across the UK, Brexit and the end of the government support schemes on loan book growth and credit performance in the coming months remains highly uncertain, it said.



Close Brothers will release its first- half results on March 16.



