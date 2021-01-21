

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate fell in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year age group fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in December from 4.0 percent in November.



The number of unemployed decreased to 368,000 in December from 378,000 in the previous month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 25 years, rose to 9.5 percent in December from 9.4 percent in the previous month.



