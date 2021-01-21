Temenos' front-to-back SaaS solution helps challenger banks create hyper-efficient cost models, get to market faster and rapidly launch innovative personalized products.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announced that it has exceeded 60 challenger bank clients confirming its status as the technology provider of choice for this growing segment. With the rich functionality of Temenos' integrated front-to-back SaaS offering, challenger banks can launch rapidly, scale fast, provide differentiated services to customers and grow profitably.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...