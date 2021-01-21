Management Boards of Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Riga have decided to grant AS Redgate Capital the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) markets operated by Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Riga as of January 21, 2021. More information is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.