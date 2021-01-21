DJ Nicox (COX): Initiation - Focus on sight

London, UK, 21 January 2021 Nicox (COX): Initiation - Focus on sight Nicox develops drugs for eye diseases, with lead candidate NCX-470 in Phase III trials targeting the topical treatment of glaucoma by utilising and expanding on an already-established dual IOP-lowering mechanistic approach. Top-line data from Mont Blanc, the first of two Phase III studies, are expected in H122, and we expect a 2024 launch and sales of over EUR450m in 2030 in the US and major markets. Nicox is well funded through the Mont Blanc inflection point and we derive an rNPV valuation of EUR304m. Our Nicox valuation applies a risk-adjusted net present value (nNPV) model with a 12.5% cost of capital and includes the prospects for NCX-470, NCX-4251, and the Vyzulta and Zerviate royalties. We obtain an rNPV of EUR303.7m. After including EUR29.4m in end-FY20 net cash, we obtain an equity valuation of EUR333.1m or EUR8.99/share. We model that Nicox's funds on hand should last into H222 and that it will raise EUR40m between 2022 and 2024 before launching NCX-470 in 2024

