AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Initial Closing of Over-Subscribed Strategic Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to identified strategic health technology investors of 2,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant having an exercise price of $1.00 and an expiration date of 18 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration if AIML trades at $1.25 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to further advance its platform deployment with key healthcare clients as well as to pursue accretive acquisitions.

This private placement is oversubscribed, and the Company is planning a second and final closing by the end of the month.

The Offering is non-brokered, but the Company may, in its sole discretion, pay reasonable customary finders' fees, in connection with the completion of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and a day from closing.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has aligned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

