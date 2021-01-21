Panchshil Office Parks Honoured with 3 Safety 'Oscars'

- Eon Free Zone-1, Business Bay & Tech Park One Campuses Conferred the Highest Health & Safety Accolade by British Safety Council

PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Office Parks-a unit of Pune-based Panchshil Realty- today announced that it has won 3 prestigious Swords of Honour from the British Safety Council for 3 of its marquee office campuses in Pune.

Panchshil's Eon Free Zone-1, Business Bay and Tech Park One are 3 of the only 66 sites worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour 2020, which is awarded to companies which have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work.

For Eon Free Zone-1, this is the second consecutive year that the campus has been awarded a Sword of Honour.

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, an organisation first had to achieve the maximum five stars in the British Safety Council's health and safety management audit. It also had to demonstrate to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in health and safety management throughout the business - from the shop floor to the boardroom.

Vijitsingh Thopte, Vice-President-Facility Management, Panchshil Realty ,said: "I am delighted that our steadfast focus on the safety and well-being of our occupiers, associates and team members over the years been independently reviewed, validated and recognised with 3 Swords of Honour. Long considered the 'Oscars' of safety, these 3 awards by the British Safety Council are a recognition of our exemplary standards in the management of health and safety risks."

Lawrence Waterman, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said: "On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Panchshil on achieving the topmost standards of health, safety and environmental management. Accomplishing such distinction takes real commitment and professionalism. We are delighted to have supported you in your achievements in what has been an unprecedented year given the COVID pandemic."

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, added: "I would like to congratulate Panchshil for their steadfast dedication to keeping their workplace safe and healthy and/or minimising risks to the environment from their organisations' day-to-day activities. This year presented an additional and significant challenge in the form of COVID-19 and I pay tribute to Panchshil for its hard work and commitment through these challenging circumstances."

"All of the Sword and Globe winning organisations share a commitment and resolve to achieve the uppermost standards of health, and safety. We are delighted that they are partners in helping achieve our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work," he added.

The Journey

With a view to nullify occupational hazards and reduce risk to stakeholders and visitors associated with each campus, all sites underwent a detailed review and robust evaluation of over sixty elements encompassing occupational health, safety, well-being policies, processes and practices. Continuous internal audits, toolbox talks, specialized trainings and safety walks for various teams involved with the operations and maintenance of the campus are among the slew of other measures undertaken.

Periodic Preventive Maintenance processes have been enhanced with the introduction of effective control mechanisms and use of technology such as auto sensors for monitoring all overhead and underground water tanks, temperature and humidity controls of air conditioning units, temperature monitoring of electrical panels using infrared cameras, vibration & noise controls for applicable equipment, observation of key plant process activities using CCTV and the like.

Additional special measures that have been put in place include installation of adequate signage highlighting Do's & Don'ts, safety guidelines, environmental management and well-being graphics in common areas and parking levels and these have helped enhance awareness and create a safer work environment.

British Safety Council

The 2020 awards mark the 41st consecutive year in which the British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management excellence.

Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

Panchshil's Sword of Honour Awardee Campuses

Located in Pune's eastern corridor of Kharadi, the 4.5 million square feet EON Free Zone-1 is the fulcrum of the bustling IT district and is itself home to many global and Indian corporate giants operating in the IT and ITeS space.

Strategically located near the Poona Golf Course on Airport Road, Business Bay is a 1.8 million square feet modern workspace development designed for leading corporate houses, software majors and IT enabled service companies.

Located in Yerwada, Tech Park One is a unique IT Park equipped with high-tech support services and exclusive amenities. Spread across 1 million square feet, Tech Park One is the preferred destination for multinational and Fortune 500 companies.

Panchshil Office Parks

Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises over 17.5 million square feet of landmark projects like EON Free Zone, Business Bay, Tech Park One, World Trade Centre, and the International Convention Centre. Its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, UBS and Vodafone among many others.

Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential.

A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424256/Panchshil_Office_Parks.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419775/Panchshil_Office_Parks_Logo.jpg



