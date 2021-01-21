At the request of Moberg Pharma AB (publ) ("Moberg Pharma"), Moberg Pharma equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 22 January 2021. Security name: Moberg Pharma warrants of series 2020:1 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MOB TO1 ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015195524 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 215197 ------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Every two (2) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in Moberg Pharma at a subscription price that is the higher of (i) SEK 6.47 (the subscription price per unit in Moberg Pharma's rights issue), and (ii) 70 percent of the volume weighted average subscription price for Moberg Pharma's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including February 28th 2022 up to and including March 11th 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The subscription period will commence on March 16th 2022 and run up to iption and including March 29th 2022. If a holder is prohibited from perio subscription during the period set out above due to provisions under d: Regulation (EU) (596/2014/EU) on market abuse, the Swedish Securities Market Abuse Penal Act (Sw. lagen (2016:1307) om straff för marknadsmissbruk på värdepappersmarknaden), the Swedish Act with Supplementary Provisions to the European Union's Market Abuse Regulation (Sw. lagen (2016:1306) med kompletterande bestämmelser till EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning) or other insider legislation applicable in respect of Moberg Pharma, Moberg Pharma shall be entitled to instead permit subscription as soon as such holder is no longer prohibited from subscription, however not later than ten (10) calendar days after such prohibition has ceased to apply. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last trading day in the warrants will fall close to the last day of tradi the subscription period. ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050