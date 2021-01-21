

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices fell in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



Output prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in December. Domestic market output prices grew 1.0 percent, while those for the export market fell 1.4 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods declined 1.5 percent yearly in December.



Meanwhile, prices for energy gained 3.0 percent. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3 percent annually in December. Prices for electricity, and mining and quarrying gained 3.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing fell 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

