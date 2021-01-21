

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders fell in November after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Industrial orders fell 1.3 percent monthly in November, after a 3.0 percent decrease in October. In September, industrial orders declined 5.6 percent.



Orders from the domestic market decreased 3.8 percent, while those from the foreign market increased 2.5 percent in November.



Industrial turnover fell 2.0 percent month-on-month in November, after a 2.1 percent growth in the prior month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders surged 5.3 percent in November, after a 1.2 percent increase in preceding month.



Meanwhile, industrial turnover fell 4.6 percent annually in November, following a 2.0 percent decline in the previous month.



