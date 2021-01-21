ArborGen's underlying H1 trading performance was robust, although the H2 US selling season has been slower than previously anticipated. Our headline FY21 PBT estimate is reduced by c 1% (or c 30% underlying before COVID-19 employment support monies) with no material change for FY22. An increase in supply of higher-value seedlings in the US remains on track and is expected to drive group earnings higher from FY22.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...