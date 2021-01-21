Enhance viral load measurement for SARS-CoV-2 using digital droplet PCR

Enable whole-genome sequencing in NGS of the SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses

Cerba Research announces today that it has developed two new COVID-19 exploratory tools to enhance clinical research for the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Developed by scientists at Cerba Healthcare on nasopharyngeal ongoing patient samples, these tools are available and efficient on clinical specimens. Furthermore, this whole-genome sequencing in NGS assay is available for other viruses responsible for respiratory diseases like influenza viruses.

The developments reinforce Cerba Healthcare and Cerba Research's scientific commitment to the continued fight against the pandemic. Cerba Research recently announced its In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) division supported The French Public Health Agency (Santé Publique France) in a prospective COVID-19 seroprevalence study now identified as a major partner for epidemiological studies with the French Government.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, Cerba Healthcare has been at the forefront of fighting against COVID-19 with all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare professionals, governments, IVD professionals, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing vaccines and treatments. Our new COVID-19 exploratory tools help our clinical research customers develop more tailored and effective treatments," said Jérôme Sallette, chief scientific officer at Cerba Research.

Viral load measurement for SARS-CoV-2 using digital droplet PCR

Use in treatment and vaccine trials

An innovative method enabling SARS CoV-2 absolute quantification

Increased sensitivity and precision as compared to qPCR assays, especially in low viral abundance samples

Follow-up of patients with low viral load

Accurate assessment in viral load variation

Performed in an ISO15189 accredited lab

Whole-genome sequencing in NGS of the SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses

Use in treatment and vaccine trials

Viral determination and subtyping (SARS CoV-2, influenza, RSV, adenovirus, pneumovirus, rhinovirus)

Detection of virus mutations

Assessment of viral heterogeneity and quasispecies

Precise detection of co-infections (e.g., influenza subtype)

Documentation of proven reinfections

Can be combined to host genetics to address individual genetic susceptibility to infection, level of the immune response, or severity prognosis factors

About Cerba Research

Cerba Research is a leading healthcare diagnostic company with end-to-end drug development and diagnostic solutions to optimize R&D drug productivity and commercialization. Providing global clinical trial central laboratory solutions (speciality lab, FCM, ICH, NGS, BioA, metabolomics), translational science (biomarkers development, CDx, biobanking), and IVD (biospecimens, prospective and retrospective sample collection, IVD evaluation).

About Cerba Healthcare

Cerba Healthcare, the parent company of Cerba Research, is an international network of medical biology laboratories that offers a complete solution in terms of biological diagnostics, ranging from the collection centre to the speciality laboratory.

