The Green Boom Is Coming And These Companies Could Soar

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first trillionaire will be a green-tech entrepreneur. New York Times veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher boldly declared this a year ago--right before the outbreak of a pandemic that would hasten our transition to clean energy … and that would exponentially increase the mountains of money piling into stocks that are in any way tied to a cleaner, better future. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS).

Governments the world over are pushing a green industrial revolution … and even giant oil traders are scrambling to pour billions of dollars into renewables in what the Financial Times calls a "dramatic shift in the world's energy mix". It won't just propel a new commodity supercycle …It will propel a brilliant collection of new opportunities for tie-ins to all things related to renewable energy.

It's a global consensus that a green revolution is exactly what should unleash post-pandemic growth. And nowhere is that shaping up to be more stunning than in the United States, where the 'Biden Boom' is expected to push everything tied to green energy even further into the "outperform" range.

The likely beneficiaries aren't just eyeing a post-COVID recovery … they're part of a global lifestyle change that aims to disrupt multiple industries, with transportation undergoing the most profound transformation.

An unstoppable Tesla that cost short sellers $40 billion in 2020 alone …NextEra has trounced Big Oil to become the rising new king of energy …A momentous enthusiasm for green hydrogen has led stocks like FuelCell to reward investors with over 600% returns ...And Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF) , the pioneer of carbon-offset ride-hailing in North America--is positioned to surf the tailwinds of a $40-trillion energy transformation with its high-profile acquisition of a transportation as a service industry trailblazer: Washington, DC-based Steer.

A $2T Infrastructure Rehaul Just Got Real

Among other things, Biden's transportation policy includes a $2-trillion infrastructure plan that even Republicans will like. It aims to reimagine the entire transportation sector based on new technology and new sources of energy. That is set to include expanded EV purchase incentives to get more people driving them, and a 500,000-strong EV charging network by 2030.

For Facedrive, this is a huge opportunity. First, Facedrive's acquisition of Steer in September 2020 couldn't have come at a better time.

The acquisition was high-profile because Steer was owned by energy giant Exelon, and the deal included a $2-million strategic investment by energy giant Exelon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

That buy gave Facedrive a tie-in to a major American utility at a time when we are undergoing a massive energy transition. It also gave Canada-based Facedrive a solid footprint in the United States--it's next major expansion target, along with Europe. Finally, it gave Facedrive a company in its diverse portfolio that has very ambitious plans to change the way people think about car ownership … and EVs.

Steer's founder, Erica Tyspin, one of Forbes' "Under 30 List" of top young entrepreneurs, set out to disrupt the auto industry by offering customers their own private, virtual EV showroom, in the form of a subscription service for on-demand caruse. It's an all-inclusive, user risk-free service that is 100% electric, plug-in, and hybrid.

It's a perfect match for Facedrive's ESG-focused tech ecosystem and its multiple verticals. From Steer's perspective, this is where the revolution continues …Not only because it could help put even more EVs on the road, but because it's an easier, more flexible and ultimately cheaper way to 'own' (use) an EV car--or, in this case, an entire showroom. And if anyone is skeptical about conventional car drivers switching to Steer … the numbers will surprise you: 70% of Steer's members have never driven an EV before. So, this is clearly an open door for new converts who wouldn't otherwise find themselves in a Tesla or an Audi eTron.

But Facedrive has a lot more skin in this 'Biden Boom' game that Steer ….

With a ride-hailing industry worth $60 billion today and on track to top $85 billion by 2023, Uber and Lyft started this transportation revolution …But they ended up creating more pollution than they displaced.



Now, they are playing catchup, with Uber targeting EVs to account for 100% of its rides in American, Canadian, and European cities by 2030, and Lyft vowing to have 100% of rides across the board do the same.

Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) was way ahead of this game, offering customers a choice of gas, EV or hybrid back in 2019 when they launched, and planting trees in cooperation with the City of Toronto to offset carbon created by conventional rides.

Now, they're planning to aggressively push into the United States, and they plan to grab a piece of the energy transition pie in a number of segments, from Steer's EV subscriptions to the flagship ride-hailing and carbon-neutral food and pharma deliveries … and much more.

While Uber and Lyft are playing catch-up, Facedrive has been running with the ball and hungrily acquiring businesses for its 'energy transition' ecosystem, and these are where we might find the biggest beneficiaries of the coming 'Biden Boom'.



With global expansion plans underway and trillions of dollars on the table for companies focused on the green economy, the Facedrive news flow is expected to be abundant this quarter and next, and 2021 is set to make clean, green history as the Biden administration turns its plans into reality.



The Electric Vehicle Boom Is In Full Swing

Fisker (FSR) is a speculative bet in the scene, having only IPO'd in 2020. While it hasn't seen quite the attention other electric vehicle stocks have seen in recent weeks, it is an important company to watch. It's unique in the industry because it boasts the most sustainable vehicle on the road: It's not just electric… it's also is made with some recycled materials. That's a huge plus considering how much investors are focusing on sustainability these days.



Though Fisker has underperformed on the market compared to NIO, Tesla, Xpeng or Li, it's still trading on massive volume and in just one month, has already climbed by more than 64% since hitting a low in November. Clearly, investors are still waiting to see how the company will hold up, especially following the Nikola disaster.



But that doesn't mean the company isn't going places. The four-year old California based EV provider is already turning heads thanks to its innovative battery tech, and it's already securing some major deals. In fact, just last month, Fisker signed a deal with Viggo, a European ride-hailing service to add hundreds of vehicles to its fleet.



Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) is another electric vehicle stock that has turned heads this year. The Canadian company's single-seat electric car carries a lower, and more appealing price point for consumers that do not need all the bells and whistles that come with luxury brands like Tesla. It's also on the cusp of an emerging market. In fact, demand for single-seat electric vehicles are projected to grow significantly in the coming years, and SOLO is one of the few companies in this market, representing a great opportunity for investors looking for an easy-entry EV stock with a lot of potential upside.



Electric Meccanica isn't only interested in the company niche, however. It's also planning to roll out an electric sports car for two, the Tofino, and another electric two-seater boasting an old-school design that will appeal to a wide range of consumers. Given that the stock is only trading at $7.31 at the moment, there is a lot of room to grow, though not without potential risks.



Workhorse Group (WKHS) is another company that has taken a unique approach to the budding electric vehicle industry.



Instead of producing consumer-facing cars, it's looking to become to go-to supplier of delivery vehicles. And that's not a bad thing.



In 2020, e-commerce sales soared above the $4 trillion dollar mark, and that number is expected to grow to over $6.5 trillion in the next two years. That means there are a lot of deliveries being made…And lots of vehicles making those deliveries.



Coupled with growing global pressure to go green, electric delivery vehicles are quickly becoming a must-have for the biggest online retailers on the planet...and that demand is set to grow exponentially in the coming years.



XPeng Motors (XPEV) is a newcomer in the Chinese electric vehicle boom. Though it only recently went public in the U.S., it's taken the market by storm. Riding on the coattails of the success of Tesla and NIO, it has carved out its own demand, especially among the younger generation of traders looking for the next big company to blow.



Since its NYSE debut in August, the ambitious electric vehicle company has risen by more than 107% thanks to its promising financials and growing demand for its stylish vehicles.



In addition to retail interest, Xpeng has also received a ton of interest from Big Money. Earlier this year the company raised over $500 million from the likes of Aspex, Coatue, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital China, and even more recently, secured another $400 million from heavy hitters such as Alibaba, Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.



Alternative Energy Stocks Are Booming



Bloom Energy Corp. (BE), for its part, designs, manufactures and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. And, yes, there's been a ton of cash burn up to this point, but it's heralding massive innovation--and that's what tech startups are all about. Growth runways, not immediate profit.



That's why the world is willing to throw tons of money at our innovative future. Eventually, the narrative changes and for the successful companies, the cash burn stops and there starts to be payback for investors. Anyone who didn't get in on time got left in the innovation dust.



And this could all be about to get even bigger. Why? Because this relatively small company is thinking in huge terms: We're not just talking about fuel cells for construction vehicles or to power remote electricity generation … Bloom is thinking far bigger than that. It's targeting utility-scale applications of fuel cells and industrial-scale applications, and drawing in some very big names in the process.



Thanks to Bloom's forward-thinking approach to this burgeoning market, it has seen its share price soar from $7.88 at the start of 2020 to $36.97 at the time of writing. In the stock world, a 369% return is never a bad thing. But as this sector grows, so to could Bloom's market cap.



