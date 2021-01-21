BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 21
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 January 2021 were:
170.70c Capital only USD (cents)
125.23p Capital only Sterling (pence)
171.87c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
126.08p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury