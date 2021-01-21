Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock Security" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce it has received approval to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Shares of Plurilock will trade under the ticker "PLCKF" as of January 21, 2021.

"The cybersecurity industry continues to generate growing interest from investors here in Canada and in international markets," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security. "By cross listing our ticker to trade on the OTCQB, we will look to share our vision with a broader investor community that includes U.S. shareholders. When we began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture in September 2020, one of our immediate mandates was to list on an additional exchange. With this listing now completed, we are looking forward to increasing liquidity in the North American markets."

The OTCQB is a Venture Market that was established as a premier market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies to gain exposure to a wider network of investors. Real-time quotes and market information for the Company can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition to the OTCQB listing, there will be no change of trading under the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture symbol PLUR.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com

Forward-Looking Statements

