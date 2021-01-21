Tackling the problem of underserved businesses who are at risk of not receiving funds

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Business Warrior Corporation (OTC Pink: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, released a streamlined and easy way for small businesses to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. The Company, through their partnership with Elev8 Advisors and Hownd, are focused on underserved business owners who are at risk of not receiving funds due to banks prioritizing larger businesses and their customers first.

Connecting PPP funds to TRUE small businesses

Congress has passed a second round of stimulus funds, and Business Warrior is determined to make sure the second round of funding doesn't go like the first. It is widely documented that the majority of funds in the first round of PPP funds went to multi-million-dollar organizations with plenty of cash reserves, while true small local businesses suffered. Banks and other organizations involved benefited financially from these "loans" and they focused on the larger deals that benefited their own organizations the most. This resulted in the small business not successfully securing their share before funds ran out.

Solving the Problem

BZWR is focused on ensuring all eligible small business owners receive their maximum qualified loan amounts. The Company will help small business owners navigate the PPP process through its partnerships and application process that is 100 percent online, with applications taking less than 5 minutes to complete. The application is available today and will begin processing the week of January 25th, 2021. Additionally, Business Warrior's newest software offering, Scout, will be bundled with each PPP loan.

This offer to all small businesses applies to those who didn't get the first round of PPP loans, and there is no designated bank requirement. The application portal may be found here.

"BZWR fights for small businesses as our core value and many businesses and their employees will be left out of PPP again if we don't act to provide an easy and simple way for them to get the money they deserve," says Jonathan Brooks, President of Business Warrior.

A Unified Front To Helping Underserved Businesses

The Company is combining its PPP efforts with Hownd as both have identified a major gap in the current PPP process for many small business owners. Most banks are requiring PPP loan applicants to be a current banking customer as of December of 2020. This gap leaves many small business owners exposed to not receiving funding. Business Warrior's recent survey of 500 small business owners showed 66% of potentially qualified applicants did not receive a PPP loan last year.

"We're in agreement on the need to make sure small businesses get the loan amounts they're entitled to and we're eager to help," says Brandon Willey, Founder & CEO of Hownd. "To align with Business Warrior and supplement the extra value they're providing by helping qualifying brick & mortar merchants generate more customers and revenue, we're waiving the first 90 days of our standard zero-risk Pay-Per-Visit fees up to $100 for qualifying brick & mortar retail merchants."

Both BZWR and Hownd are leveraging Elev8 Advisors Group technology for loan fulfillment. With 20 years of banking experience, Elev8 will help ensure the application process is simple, reliable and open to all eligible businesses.

"Elev8 Advisors knows the complexity of the PPP process and we have simplified it so all business owners know with confidence the status of their money. Through our technology platform, blueacorn, businesses of all sizes and types, especially 1099 owners, have access to what they deserve," says Adam Spencer, Managing Partner of Elev8 Advisors Group.





BZWR - Small Business Ownership survey

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7087/72469_2692c8eeb47dfaa1_002full.jpg

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

About Hownd

Hownd® is a proven, automated, effortless, and pay-only-for-results foot traffic and revenue-generation platform. It creates profitable customer visits for local brick & mortar retail businesses by delivering their promotional offers to existing and new nearby consumers through the merchant's website, social media, email, the MyHownd® mobile app, MyHownd Screens, and the MyHownd Guest Wi-Fi service. Hownd can have a merchant's offers available to nearby consumers in less than 48 hours after signing up. Learn more at hownd.com or call 877-394-2410.

Investor Relations:

investors@businesswarrior.com

(855) 884-5805

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72469