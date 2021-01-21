The company also posted its best quarter ever in Q4, fully doubling its global sales from a year prior

Growth is expected to strengthen in 2021 thanks to new partnerships with IT distributors such as Spinnakar

Proving the value of IT infrastructure operational efficiency, agility and resilience in helping businesses cope with the ongoing pandemic, leading provider EfficientIP posted 2020 as one of its most successful years on record. EfficientIP, which specializes in network security and automation solutions that utilize DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM), saw 69% overall global growth for the year and fully doubled its 2020 Q4 numbers from 2019 Q4.

This momentum was especially prominent in the UK, where EfficientIP saw bookings grow at 139% YoY, as companies across the country realized the need to secure their networks, apps and services amidst increased work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support this trajectory, the company has attracted more personnel, with a 10% increase in UK staff in the 2020 full calendar year. Recent hires include the appointment channel veteran Kieran Wood as Country Manager and Sales Director UK Northern Europe in Q4 last year.

To strengthen its growth in 2021, EfficientIP is partnering in the UK with Spinnakar, a data-first IT distributor.

The collaboration between EfficientIP and Spinnakar will add EfficientIP's innovative solutions to Spinnakar's growing security portfolio, increasing expertise on EfficientIP's products within the reseller community. The partnership will help to support its UK customers' networks as they deploy new technologies, including 5G.

Clients such as Pfizer and Netflix, who have become household names in fighting and enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, use EfficientIP's DDI offerings. Select new customer wins include companies such as Epic Games and Johns Hopkins University. They join a roster of other such clients as Manchester Metropolitan University and General Motors. DDI has become a key driver for companies like these to enable strategic IT initiatives like cloud transformation and hyperautomation.

"We're incredibly proud to be working with companies of this scale and importance," said Ronan David, VP of Strategy at EfficientIP. "Given the way the global pandemic has changed the nature of work and leisure, network management has become more critical than ever-we're glad to see these companies recognizing the importance of DDI for helping deliver smart automation and zero-trust security. Our new partnership with Spinnakar comes at a time when enterprises across all verticals are adapting to the new normal. We hope to see further growth come from this partnership for both companies as we enterprises navigate increasingly complex network architectures."

"One of Spinnakar's main focus areas in 2021 is to scale out the security division of our business. With the ongoing Global pandemic and the ever growing shift to remote working, it's important to offer the correct tools for our partners and ultimately their customer base to assist with the new challenges they are faced with now, and in the future," said Gerard Brophy, Managing Director, Spinnakar. "EfficientIP's technology is market leading in the DNS Security space, which contributes significantly to protecting networks. We are delighted to be partnering with them and look forward to further driving their growth in the UK and Irish Channel."

EfficientIP's success in the UK and worldwide has prompted the company to expand its footprint into additional regions. The Middle East saw a 155% growth year-on-year, leading to the creation of a new team for the region. EfficientIP recently created the new role of VP of Sales for the Middle East, a position that current employee Jérôme Duffour will fill. Duffour was previously the Global Director of Systems Engineering Teams. As part of Duffour's team, EfficientIP has also hired Elie Moubareck as Regional Sales Director, based in Dubai.

EfficientIP is a network automation and security company, specializing in DNS-DHCP-IPAM solutions (DDI), with the goal of helping organizations worldwide drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable infrastructure foundations. Integrated solutions enable IP communication and simplify network management with end-to-end visibility and smart automation, while patented technology secures DNS services to safeguard data and ensure application access. Companies in all sectors rely on EfficientIP offerings to face the challenges of key IT initiatives such as cloud applications and mobility. For further information, please visit: www.efficientip.com

