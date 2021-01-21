Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Cargill Inc. will emerge as major alcohol ingredients market participants during 2021-2025

The alcohol ingredients market is expected to grow by USD 1.04 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the alcohol ingredients market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The alcohol ingredients market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Alcohol Ingredients Market Participants:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company offers products such as 190 and 192 proof Grain Neutral Spirits for use in alcoholic beverages and flavor formulations and 190 and 200 proof Ethanol for making vinegar and in the manufacturing of flavor ingredients and industrial chemicals.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Ingredients and Intermediates and Solvents. The company offers stabilizers to keep blends and brews clear and stable, regardless of the size of the brewery or winery. Some of the key products include Polyclar 10 single-use beer stabilizer, Polyclar Brewbrite stabilizer, Polyclar Granules stabilizers, and Polyclar Plus 730 stabilizer.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat poultry, and Others. The company offers alcohol natural ingredients for food uses by fermentation of sugars and starches. This alcohol is used by many European spirits producers in their leading brands, including vodkas, gins, jenevers, liquors, pastis, and cream liquors.

Alcohol Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alcohol ingredients market is segmented as below:

Product Beer Spirits Wine

Application Flavors And Salts Colorants Others

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



The alcohol ingredients market is driven by the growing popularity of flavored alcohol products. In addition, other factors such as the rising popularity of alcohol made from plant-based ingredients are expected to trigger the alcohol ingredients market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.

