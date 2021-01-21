

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence deteriorated at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year, preliminary data from a European Commission survey showed on Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence index fell to -15.5 from -13.9 in December. Economists had forecast a score of -15.0.



The consumer confidence index for the EU dropped to -16.5 from -15.3 in December.



Both readings are below their long-term averages of ?11.0 and ?10.6, respectively.



The data was collected from January 1 to January 20.



The final figures will be released along with the results of the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 28.



