Wireless Speaker Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 63 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global wireless speaker market report.

The wireless speaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

With the growing popularity of voice-first technology, the smart speakers are expected to witness high traction, growing at a CAGR of over 18% in terms of revenue by 2026. With a scope for residential application and opportunity for voice integration technologies, the sound bars segment is expected to surpass 95 million units of sales by 2026 In terms of pricing, the low-end segment witnessed highest shipments, contributing to over 50% of the total market share in 2020. The residential segment is expected to generate an incremental sale of over 370 million units, majorly driven by APAC and Latin America during the forecast period. The Bluetooth-only speakers are ex pected to be replaced by the hybrid versions, where the hybrid segment is expected to surpass USD 44 billion by 2026. The smart speaker sales in China are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% in terms of revenue with major players such as Alibaba and Baidu during the forecast period. The rising smartphone penetration and growing music streaming services are expected to create new opportunities in the Middle East & African market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by connectivity type, price range, distribution channel, end-user, product type, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 8 key vendors and 51 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/wireless-speaker-market-analysis-2023

Wireless Speaker Market - Segmentation

Based on connectivity, the global wireless speaker market is categorized into Bluetooth and wireless. While Bluetooth speakers are getting laced with new features, the inclusion of rugged and waterproof features is expected to drive the demand for these devices during the forecast period.

Mid-range models priced at $50-200 are witnessing adoption in commercial and residential segments. Portable mid-range Bluetooth speakers are not only limited to home but also during celebrations and festivities in backyards, at pools, at beaches, and parks.

In 2020, standard speakers dominated the market with a share of over 44%. Concentrated demand from APAC and Latin America has been a major factor for market growth. The APAC region is expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion during the forecast period.

Wireless Speaker Market by Connectivity Type

Bluetooth

Traditional



Waterproof



Rugged

Wi-Fi

By Connectivity



Wi-Fi only





Hybrid



By Room Placement



Single Room





Multi Room

Wireless Speaker Market by End-user Type

Residential

Commercial

Wireless Speaker Market by Distribution Channel Type

Online

Offline

Wireless Speaker Market by Product Type

Standard

Soundbars

Smart

Wireless Speaker Market by Price Range

Low-end

Mid-range

Premium

Wireless Speaker Market - Dynamics

Voice-assistance technology such as Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana, Apple's Siri, and Google's Assistant have potentially disrupted the traditional way of communication between the user and the designer (who used to communicate and converse with the user to understand its needs and create solutions for the same) and has taken the conversation to a new level - communication between the user and the device. In the upcoming days, consumer technology products are estimated to be designed around voice-first interfaces. Voice-first technology is making a significant impact on consumers across the world, especially in developed parts such as the US and other European countries. Moreover, in the current scenario, it is finding its application among the consumers and becoming the mainstream technology to be used in several consumer devices. One such embedment has been observed in various product segments of consumer devices such as speakers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in IoT Investment

Increased Influence of Internet in Purchasing Behavior

Growing Online Music Streaming

Prominence of Voice Searches

Wireless Speaker Market - Geography

The growing penetration of smartphones is rapidly increasing due to urbanization in the region. This, in turn, has boosted the addressable market for smart speakers. When smartphones were launched, their price premium made them unaffordable for the middle-class population. However, with the availability of budgeted smartphones, high disposable income, and increased purchasing power of the middle-class population, especially in developing countries, the sale of smartphones has increased. APAC is majorly a manufacturing center for several electronic products. The region is witnessing an increase in the expansion of manufacturing industries, which has led to the establishment of new manufacturing plants followed by the implementation and adoption of new technologies by manufacturers.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/wireless-speaker-market-analysis-2023

Wireless Speaker Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Afric

Major Vendors

Alibaba Group

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon

Apple

Bose Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sonos Inc.

Sony

Other Major Vendors

Altec Lansing

Anker Innovations

Aomais

Artis

Axess

Baidu

Bang & Olufsen

boAt Lifestyle

Braven

Creative Technology

DOSS Audio

Sound United (Denon)

Edifier International Limited

FABRIQ

Forcovr (Shenzhen Guowei Security)

iBall

iClever

ION Audio

Invoxia

Jam Audio

Jonter

Kakao Corp

KitSound by Kondor

Klipsch Group

Koninklijke Philips

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Libratone

Logitech

Micromax

Mobvoi

Monster Store

MPOW

Onkyo & Pioneer

Panasonic

Photive

Polk Audio

Shenzhen Renqing Excellent Technology Co. Ltd. (Rock Space)

SHARKK

Sharp

Skullcandy

SoundBot

SuperSonic Inc.

TAGG Digital Strategies Pvt. Ltd.

The House of Marley

TIBO

Tribit Audio

VicTsing

Xiaomi

Yamaha

Zebronics

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Bluetooth Speaker Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

True Wireless Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Earphones and Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Sports Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg