Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches All3Media's Streaming Channel SO… REAL App on the Roku Platform

Cinedigm Continues To Expand Distribution of All3 Media's Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced the launch of All3Media's SO… REAL on the Roku® platform. The Roku app gives viewers access to an ad-supported catalog of unscripted reality content from All3Media's extensive catalog of television content. The free app is available for download through the Roku channel store and is powered by Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint, a highly-scalable app development platform for OTT services.

Now available as a stand-alone app on Roku devices, So…Real offers the best of British and Australian reality television shows brilliantly curated. Featuring incendiary series and gripping true dramas, So… Real offers genre-busting, provocative and controversial content from across both ponds. It includes British and Australian lifestyle content as well as extremely popular reality TV series such as 'Gordon Behind Bars' and 'The Only Way is Essex,'

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

"We are delighted to introduce American viewers to All3Media's extensive catalog of high-quality and compelling television content via this newly launched video-on-demand Roku app," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's General Manager of Digital Networks. "Our robust Matchpoint platform allows viewers to discover the So… Real channel via their Roku device through a robust, user-friendly interface."

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

