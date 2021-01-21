Aegis Capital Corp. Announces Nathan Weinstein has rejoined the firm as Head of Equity Healthcare Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Nathan Weinstein has rejoined the firm as the Head of Equity Healthcare Research

Mr. Weinstein began his career as an analyst at NGN Capital, a life sciences focused venture capital firm. Mr. Weinstein went on to work at Sidoti & Company and CL King & Associates. At those firms, Mr. Weinstein was involved with institutional equities, actively facilitating the distribution of equity research to investors including pension, mutual, and hedge-funds. Mr. Weinstein was responsible for interacting with buy-side clients, interfacing with corporate management teams, organizing and attending non-deal road shows, tracking industry data, maintaining company specific financial models and authoring regular research reports. Mr. Weinstein provided his clients with long/short idea flow, proprietary surveys, corporate access and conferences and led a successful business development effort that on-boarded a significant number of new clients. Mr. Weinstein graduated from Binghamton University with degrees in Economics and English.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled Nathan has rejoined Aegis after a short time away with a buy-side fund. Nathan's expansive relationships and rich understanding of the industry offers our clients a unique perspective as they evaluate their investment opportunities. His expertise will enhance the firm's highly regarded healthcare research reputation and further enable our analysts to deliver differentiated investment ideas to our retail and institutional clients. While Nathan will reside within our Equity Research department, his work will benefit the entire firm, including our Private Client Group, Fixed Income and Public Finance teams."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We welcome Nathan back as our Head of Equity Healthcare Research and we look forward to him working with the healthcare team. His comprehension of the sector and his enlightening and insightful research reports will be a benefit for our clients and advisors. With his rejoining, Aegis continues to expand the scope of our research department."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625305/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-Nathan-Weinstein-has-rejoined-the-firm-as-Head-of-Equity-Healthcare-Research