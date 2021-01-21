Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., and Chartboost Inc. will emerge as major mobile advertising market participants during 2021-2025

The mobile advertising market is expected to grow by USD 111.58 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mobile advertising market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The mobile advertising market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Mobile Advertising Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Google, and Other Bets. The company offers a mobile advertising platform that helps to monetize the mobile app through in-app advertising.

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin Corp. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers experienced designers, developers of top-performing ad types including Playable ads, Video ads, High performing video ads, Display ads.

Chartboost Inc.

Chartboost Inc. operates the business through various segments such as MONETIZE, and ADVERTISE. The company offers mobile in-app users to start in-app advertising with immersive videos, statics, and playable, increasing IPM, CTR, and IR.

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The mobile advertising market is segmented as below:

Type Display Search SMS

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The mobile advertising market is driven by growth in in-app advertising. In addition, other factors such as the rapid growth of programmatic advertising are expected to trigger the mobile advertising market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

