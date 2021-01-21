Set to grow by USD 11.24 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cosmetic surgery market to register a CAGR of about 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005831/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Click Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc., Symatese Group, and Westlake Dermatology PA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of reconstructive surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cosmetic Surgery Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Non-surgical Procedures
- Surgical Procedures
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44334
Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the cosmetic surgery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc., Symatese Group, and Westlake Dermatology PA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cosmetic Surgery Market size
- Cosmetic Surgery Market trends
- Cosmetic Surgery Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the risk of complications during cosmetic implant procedures is may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cosmetic surgery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Wound Irrigation Solution Market in US Wound irrigation solution market in US is segmented by product (Wetting agents and Antiseptics). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Vacation Rental Market Global vacation rental market is segmented by type (managed by owners and professionally managed), courses (graduate courses, certifications and training, and post-graduate courses), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic surgery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cosmetic surgery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cosmetic surgery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic surgery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-surgical procedures Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Surgical procedures Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- Galderma SA
- Hologic Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA
- Sientra Inc.
- Symatese Group
- Westlake Dermatology PA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Click Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005831/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/