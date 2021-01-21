Set to grow by USD 11.24 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cosmetic surgery market to register a CAGR of about 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc., Symatese Group, and Westlake Dermatology PA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of reconstructive surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cosmetic Surgery Market is segmented as below:

Type Non-surgical Procedures Surgical Procedures

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cosmetic surgery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc., Symatese Group, and Westlake Dermatology PA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cosmetic Surgery Market size

Cosmetic Surgery Market trends

Cosmetic Surgery Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the risk of complications during cosmetic implant procedures is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cosmetic surgery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic surgery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetic surgery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetic surgery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic surgery market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Non-surgical procedures Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surgical procedures Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Galderma SA

Hologic Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA

Sientra Inc.

Symatese Group

Westlake Dermatology PA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

