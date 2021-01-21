Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today highlighted President Biden's rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord. ALYI management believes the Biden administration climate policy posture is beneficial to ALYI and the overall Electric Vehicle sector.

Jim Cramer of Mad Money said today, "And now I have two new themes that you have to be impaired by gin or perhaps vodka to be missing: First is environmental regulations that are going to drive electronic vehicles." (source)

ALYI, CEO, Randell Torno, will publish a corporate update and 2021 outlook this Friday, January 22, 2021. The company anticipates beginning production and delivery of its first electric motorcycles on an existing order in Sub Saharan Africa to serve the motorcycle taxi (boda) market. The company has also made substantial progress in the last few months toward bringing a brand name electric vehicle race to Africa as the anchor of its electric vehicle ecosystem driving the design and production of future electric powered transportation to the African market. On Friday, Mr. Torno will share the latest details on the company's developments and provide his outlook for an anticipated breakout in 2021. Mr. Torno maintains that the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem strategy and African focus sets the ALYI electric vehicle market strategy apart from the rest of the industry anticipated to reach over $800 billion by 2027.

