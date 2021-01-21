JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.

Net income is $2,303,079 or $1.48 per common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1,693,921 or $1.09 per common share for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $2,090,006 or $1.34 per share for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2019. The economic uncertainty associated with both the COVID-19 pandemic and two major hurricanes hitting the southwest Louisiana region have resulted in larger loan loss provisions in 2020. For comparative purposes, pre-tax, pre-provision operating income provides greater insight into the financial performance of the Company. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income for the current quarter is $2,508,474 compared to $2,637,056 for the linked quarter and $2,773,357 for the comparative prior year quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned, gains on the sale of investment securities and net gains on the disposal of fixed assets. The current quarter was adversely impacted by an increase in non-interest expenses that were partially offset by an increase in the recognition of Small Business Administration (SBA) Paychecks Protection Program (PPP) origination fees as a portion of our PPP loans have been forgiven.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, net income was $7,203,708 or $4.62 per share compared to $8,947,844 or $5.74 per share for the prior year comparative period. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings for the two comparative twelve-month periods was $10,443,300 and $11,171,187, respectively.

Bruce W. Elder, President & CEO commented, "In a year full of unprecedented occurrences which included a pandemic, two hurricanes and 50% deposit growth, the Company's performance was certainly impacted by the uncertainty of the pandemic's impact on asset quality, the lack of non-PPP loan demand and a flood of liquidity that is invested in very low interest yielding assets. Despite these challenges, the team has delivered respectable financial results. The primary cause of a $1.7 million decline in year-over-year net earnings was an increase of $2.0 million in provision for loan losses. Management believes enhancing the reserve for loan loss level during 2020 was the prudent thing to do given the circumstances."

Elder continued by saying "We declared a 10% stock dividend on December 17, 2020, payable on January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 28, 2020. The Board decided that going forward, the declaration and payment of cash dividends will be considered after the financial results of each quarter are known. Therefore, cash dividends, the amount of which are dependent on the level of quarterly earnings and anticipated capital needs of the Bank and Company, will be considered in January, April, July and October and paid in February, May, August and November."

COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura Impact

The Bank made approximately 750 PPP loans totaling $73.6 million. These loans are for terms ranging from two to five years and carry an interest rate of 1%. As of December 31, 2020, we had been repaid approximately $12.9 million and had $60.7 million in PPP loans outstanding. We received approximately $2.4 million in net origination fees from the SBA, of which approximately $555,000 were recognized as interest income during the current quarter compared to $254,000 in the linked quarter. For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020, we had recognized approximately $1,442,000 in PPP origination fees and the other $973,000 will be recognized over the remaining life of the outstanding loans.

On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act. The legislation provides additional relief to those who meet the eligibility requirements by offering loans through the nation's banking system at terms substantially similar to those offered since the SBA PPP program's inception. The Bank anticipates participating in the program and will therefore originate an additional group of loans earning a lower than market rate of interest, but with yield enhancing origination fees that will be earned over the life of those loans.

We assisted existing loan customers who experienced challenges as a result of the pandemic by extending 90 day payment deferrals to approximately 1,200 customers with loans totaling $208.6 million. We approved a second 90 day deferral for less than 100 customers with loans totaling approximately $25.6 million. The loans whose payments were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic have reached the end of the deferral period and any loans still experiencing payment issues are reflected in the past due numbers and percentages shown below in the Asset Quality narrative.

Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana on August 27, 2020. The Bank provided relief by extending payment deferrals on approximately 670 loans totaling $67.5 million. The majority of those extensions were made in September 2020 with payments due to resume in December. Seven of the original loans totaling $359,000 have been extended a second time. As of December 31, 2020, there are 44 of the original 670 loans totaling $5.4 million that are due for December, but are not yet 30 days past due and therefore not reflected in the figures discussed in the Asset Quality section below.

Asset Quality

Loans past due of 30 to 89 days at December 31, 2020 are $1.3 million or 0.21% of the total loans outstanding compared to $1.8 million or 0.28% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2020 and $3.3 million or 0.52% of total loans reported at December 31, 2019. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, other real estate owned (OREO) and repossessed assets are $9.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2019. Loans on non-accrual status at year-end 2020 increased to $8.8 million from $7.7 million at December 31, 2019. OREO decreased by $665,000 to $291,000 at December 31, 2020 from $956,000 at comparative prior year-end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes the adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank recorded $190,000 in provision for credit losses in current quarter compared to $958,000 for the linked quarter and $336,000 for the prior year quarter. The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) is $8.6 million at December 31, 2020 or 1.36% of total loans compared to $6.6 million at December 31, 2019 or 1.06% of total loans. Net charge offs are $755,000 for 2020 compared to $471,000 for the prior year comparative period. We believe the current level of our ALLL is adequate, but there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ALLL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $8.4 million, an increase of $146,000 compared to the $8.3 million for the linked quarter, and is $389,000 below the $8.8 million reported for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.19% and declined 42 basis points from 3.61% for the linked quarter and 131 basis points compared to 4.50% for the prior year quarter. The yield on earning assets for the current quarter is 3.63% compared to 4.11% and 5.11% for the two comparative periods, respectively. The cost of funds has declined to 0.43% for current period compared to 0.50% for Q3 2020 and 0.62% from the prior year quarter.

Net interest margins have been impacted all year by the lower interest rate environment, diminished loan demand outside of the PPP program and an unprecedented surge in deposit levels causing high levels of liquidity. We experienced an increase in deposits between September 30 and December 31 of $203.4 million. On the loan side, we are receiving PPP loan forgiveness proceeds, experiencing payoffs from insurance proceeds for residential homes destroyed in the hurricanes and have paydowns on seasonal agriculture loans. All of this excess liquidity is being invested in interest-bearing deposit accounts with correspondent banks and low yielding investment securities. While there has been an incremental improvement in net interest income dollars compared with the linked quarter, the net interest margin has been negatively impacted.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, net interest income is $34.0 million, down $1.1 million from $35.1 million for the year-ended December 31, 2019. Net interest margin declined during the current twelve-month period to 3.90% from 4.49% for the prior year comparative period.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $3.0 million for the current three-month period compared to $2.9 million for the linked quarter and $2.4 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts grew to $1.9 million from $1.7 million for the linked quarter, and were $82,000 more than the $1.8 million recorded for the prior year quarter. While NSF fees continue to lag levels seen in the quarters of previous years, interchange revenue on debit card usage has grown significantly. Interchange revenue for the current quarter is $1.1 million and reflects a $187,000 or 21% increase over the linked quarter and a $292,000 or 37% increase over the prior year comparative quarter.

Hurricanes Laura and Delta that hit several weeks apart, disrupted the residential real estate market in southwest Louisiana during the fourth quarter. Homes under contract that were damaged needed to be repaired and re-inspected prior to closing mortgage loans. Because of building material and labor scarcity, it did have an impact on our mortgage revenue for the three-months ended December 31, 2020. Gains from the sale of originated mortgage loans in the current quarter are $249,000 compared to $280,000 for the linked quarter and $116,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Rates on mortgage loans remain at attractive levels and we believe as southwest Louisiana begins to recover from the hurricanes, demand for new residential housing construction and purchase will pick-up sharply.

Other non-interest income is $893,000 for the current quarter compared to $842,000 for the linked quarter and $447,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenue from our Trust and Wealth Management Divisions were $142,000 and $139,000, respectively, reflecting increases over both the linked and prior year quarter results. Results for the current quarter includes a gain from disposal of fixed assets of $454,000 and the third quarter 2020 results include a $252,000 gain on the sale of investment securities. There were no non-recurring revenue items for the December 31, 2019 quarter.

Non-interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was $10.5 million, an increase of $609,000 from the $9.9 million reported for the comparative 2019 period. The uncertainty of the pandemic led to more cautious customer behaviors and reduced NSF fees and service charges by $460,000 and $94,000, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by a $467,000 increase in debit card interchange income. Gain on the sale of originated mortgage loans was $365,000 higher than 2019 due to a favorable interest rate environment and greater resources directed to that area of the Bank. Both periods include non-recurring gains on the sale of investment securities of $252,000 for the current period and $393,000 for the prior year period. Gains on the disposal of fixed assets are $506,000 and $25,000 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $8.5 million for the current quarter compared to $8.3 million for linked quarter and $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expenses and is $4.5 million for the current and linked periods compared to $4.4 million for Q4 2019. Current quarter expenses includes a severance payment made to a former contractual employee who is no longer with the Company.

Occupancy expense has remained relatively stable at $1.3 million for the current and linked quarters compared with $1.5 million for the prior year quarter. Data processing expense is $910,000 for the current quarter compared to $899,000 for the linked quarter and $815,000 from a year ago. The increase reflects greater account volume as well as additional products, services and enhancements. Marketing, business development and public relations expenses total $362,000 in the current quarter compared to $275,000 in the linked quarter and $414,000 for the prior year quarter. Expenses for the current quarter reflect marketing associated with a new branch office located in New Iberia, LA and costs associated with our Christmas Club product. Other non-interest expenses were $1.5 million for the current quarter compared to $1.2 million for the linked quarter and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other non-interest expenses include professional fees, FDIC insurance premiums, telecommunication costs, and losses associated with fraud. Net losses on the sale of OREO are $45,000, $3,000 and $1,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Non-interest expenses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 are $33.5 million, reflecting a $210,000 decrease compared to $33.7 million for the prior year. Decreases in occupancy, marketing and business development, amortization of core deposit intangibles, professional fees and travel were partially offset by increases in salary and employee benefits and data processing. Losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior twelve-month periods are $114,000 and $221,000, respectively.

Income tax expense is $424,000 for the current quarter compared to $234,000 for the Q3 2020 and $351,000 for Q4 2019. Pre-tax income in the current quarter was higher than the two comparative quarters. Income tax expense for 2020 is $1.1 million with an effective rate of 13.82% compared to $1.7 million and 16.11% for the prior year twelve-month period. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income from municipal securities and bank owned life insurance investments.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020, reflecting a $402.7 million or 46% increase over the $885.0 million at December 31, 2019. Categories experiencing the largest increases include interest-bearing deposits with banks up $229.6 million, investment securities are up $170.6 million and loans held for investment increased by $9.5 million. After experiencing total asset growth in Q1 of $29.4 million, total assets grew by $112.8 million, $53.6 million and $206.9 million in Q2, Q3 and Q4, respectively. Growth in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of stimulus from the government in the form of direct payments to individuals and families, as well as PPP loans to small businesses. Fourth quarter growth was due, in part, to insurance proceeds flowing into southwest Louisiana for hurricane damage sustained in the late summer and early fall. Property damage recovery efforts have been hindered by an undersupply of both labor and building materials. As recovery efforts progress, we believe the need for financing will begin to increase and provide opportunities for loan growth.

Total deposits are $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020, reflecting a $391.4 million or 51% increase over the $772.1 million reported at year end 2019. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $179.9 million or 67% year over year. Balances in savings, interest-bearing demand, time and money market have increased by $104.2 million, $85.6 million, $11.4 million, and $10.3 million, respectively. While deposit growth was primarily attributable to stimulus and hurricanes, the Company experienced good growth in core, non-maturity deposits during the year. For 2020, we opened over 7,400 new non-maturity accounts with average opening balances of more than $11,000.

Other liabilities increased by approximately $1.4 million to $25.5 million at December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to a larger deferred tax liability stemming from the unrealized gain on investment securities.

Stockholders' equity increased by $9.8 million to $98.7 million at December 31, 2020 from $88.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily comprised of 2020 net income of $7.2 million, plus the increase in other comprehensive income of $5.3 million, less the dividends paid to common shareholders of $2.8 million. The tangible equity to assets ratio decreased to 7.40% at December 31, 2020 from 9.46% at December 31, 2019 due to our significant asset growth. There were 1,558,757 common shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 1,560,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share increased to $60.65 at December 31, 2020 compared to $54.28 at December 31, 2019.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) improved in the current quarter to 0.76% compared to 0.65% for the linked quarter and 0.95% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 10.16%, 7.33% and 9.89% for the three comparative quarters ended December 2020, September 2020 and December 2019, respectively. ROA and ROE for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were 0.72% and 1.02%, and 7.89% and 10.85%, respectively.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed on its website at www.jdbank.com/investor relations.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Dec 2020 Actual

Dec 2019 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 23,526,805 30,370,742 (6,843,937) (22.5) Interest bearing deposits with banks 241,606,805 11,982,637 229,624,168 1,916.3 Investment Securities - Taxable 218,990,753 69,127,279 149,863,474 216.8 Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 121,492,318 100,803,434 20,688,884 20.5 Mortgage loans held for sale 918,649 1,041,433 (122,784) (11.8) Loans, net of unearned income 630,199,440 620,734,159 9,465,281 1.5 Less: Allowance for loan losses (8,583,238) (6,609,790) (1,973,448) (29.9) Premises and equipment, net 23,130,055 24,335,806 (1,205,751) (5.0) Accrued interest receivable 4,837,067 3,456,611 1,380,456 39.9 Other real estate 290,700 955,977 (665,277) (69.6) Other assets 31,351,043 28,850,470 2,500,573 8.7 Total Assets 1,287,760,397 885,048,756 402,711,640 45.5 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 448,228,877 268,308,603 179,920,274 67.1 Interest bearing demand deposits 244,337,657 158,753,030 85,584,627 53.9 Savings and Money Market Deposits 345,297,866 230,802,149 114,495,716 49.6 Time Deposits - Retail 125,681,460 114,239,259 11,442,201 10.0 Total Deposits 1,163,545,860 772,103,042 391,442,819 50.7 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,962,953 3,582,138 1,380,816 38.5 FHLB Advances 2,763,431 3,011,367 (247,937 ) (8.2 ) Other Borrowings 17,768,330 17,490,445 277,885 1.6 Total Liabilities 1,189,040,574 796,186,992 392,853,583 49.3 Equity Common stock 9,742,231 9,750,000 (7,769 ) (0.1 ) Capital surplus 3,790,069 3,598,000 192,069 5.3 Retained earnings 71,579,869 65,644,694 5,935,175 9.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,606,445 1,270,276 5,336,168 420.1 Less: Notes Receivable common stock (202,500 ) (349,050 ) 146,550 42.0 Net Income 7,203,708 8,947,844 (1,744,136 ) (19.5 ) Total Equity 98,719,822 88,861,765 9,858,058 11.1 Total Liabilities & Equity 1,287,760,397 885,048,756 402,711,640 45.5

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Sep 2020 $ Variance % Variance QTD

Actual

Dec 2019 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 8,329,343 8,216,991 112,351 1.4 8,760,270 (430,927) (4.9) Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 9,441 12,876 (3,435) (26.7) 5,833 3,608 61.9 Interest on deposits with banks 51,956 77,917 (25,961) (33.3) 170,695 (118,739) (69.6) Investment Securities - Taxable 507,798 462,296 45,502 9.8 372,304 135,493 36.4 Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 735,946 698,208 37,738 5.4 751,889 (15,943) (2.1) Total Interest Income 9,634,483 9,468,288 166,195 1.8 10,060,991 (426,508) (4.2) Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 248,121 219,666 28,455 13.0 233,893 14,228 6.1 Savings and Money Market Deposits 178,807 164,187 14,620 8.9 208,191 (29,384) (14.1) Time Deposits - Retail 396,605 420,346 (23,741) (5.6) 447,580 (50,976) (11.4) Total Interest Expense on Deposits 823,533 804,199 19,334 2.4 889,664 (66,132) (7.4) FHLB Advances 30,655 29,887 768 2.6 32,041 (1,386) (4.3) Interest on other borrowings 338,674 338,534 140 - 308,784 29,890 9.7 Total Interest Expense 1,192,862 1,172,621 20,241 1.7 1,230,489 (37,627) (3.1) Net Interest Income 8,441,622 8,295,668 145,954 1.8 8,830,502 (388,880) (4.4) Provision for loan losses 190,000 958,000 (768,000) (80.2) 336,425 (146,425) (43.5) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Loan Losses 8,251,622 7,337,668 913,954 12.5 8,494,077 (242,455) (2.9) Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 1,871,350 1,732,995 138,355 8.0 1,789,567 81,783 4.6 Mortgage loan and related fees 249,131 280,115 (30,984) (11.1) 115,936 133,195 114.9 Other noninterest income 893,455 841,934 51,521 6.1 447,383 446,072 99.7 Total Non Interest Income 3,013,936 2,855,043 158,892 5.6 2,352,886 661,050 28.1 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,467,426 4,543,931 (76,505) (1.7) 4,359,527 107,899 2.5 Occupancy 1,329,177 1,321,475 7,702 0.6 1,509,467 (180,290) (11.9) Advertising and public relations 362,350 274,592 87,758 32.0 413,783 (51,433) (12.4) Data Processing 909,798 899,379 10,419 1.2 814,835 94,963 11.7 Other noninterest expense 1,469,362 1,225,544 243,818 19.9 1,308,835 160,527 12.3 Total Non Interest Expense 8,538,113 8,264,921 273,192 3.3 8,406,447 131,666 1.6 Income Before Taxes 2,727,444 1,927,790 799,654 41.5 2,440,515 286,929 11.8 Income taxes 424,365 233,869 190,496 81.5 350,509 73,856 21.1 Net Income 2,303,079 1,693,921 609,158 36.0 2,090,006 213,073 10.2 Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.48 $ 1.09 $ 1.34 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1,559,810 1,560,000 1,559,156

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

YTD

Actual

Dec 2020 YTD

Actual

Dec 2019 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 33,919,387 34,729,829 (810,443) (2.3) Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 35,769 21,633 14,137 65.3 Funds Transfer Interest - 98 (98) (100.0) Interest on deposits with banks 274,095 771,517 (497,422) (64.5) Investment Securities - Taxable 1,829,762 2,054,132 (224,370) (10.9) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 2,863,868 2,381,914 481,954 20.2 Total Interest Income 38,922,881 39,959,123 (1,036,242) (2.6) Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 911,878 931,466 (19,588) (2.1) Savings and Money Market Deposits 728,528 760,719 (32,191) (4.2) Time Deposits - Retail 1,742,962 1,515,533 227,429 15.0 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,383,368 3,207,717 175,651 5.5 FHLB Advances 151,948 382,205 (230,257) (60.2) Interest on other borrowings 1,348,658 1,236,055 112,603 9.1 Total Interest Expense 4,883,973 4,825,977 57,997 1.2 Net Interest Income 34,038,908 35,133,146 (1,094,238) (3.1) Provision for loan losses 2,728,000 696,425 2,031,575 291.7 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Loan Losses 31,310,908 34,436,722 (3,125,813) (9.1) Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 6,950,118 7,034,024 (83,906) (1.2) Mortgage loan and related fees 929,815 565,132 364,682 64.5 Other noninterest income 2,639,137 2,311,065 328,071 14.2 Total Non Interest Income 10,519,069 9,910,221 608,847 6.1 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,171,519 18,120,719 50,800 0.3 Occupancy 5,212,760 5,497,242 (284,482) (5.2) Advertising and public relations 1,353,780 1,687,226 (333,446) (19.8) Data Processing 3,684,994 3,084,244 600,750 19.5 Other noninterest expense 5,047,609 5,291,135 (243,526) (4.6) Total Non Interest Expense 33,470,662 33,680,566 (209,903) (0.6) Income Before Taxes 8,359,315 10,666,377 (2,307,063) (21.6) Income taxes 1,155,606 1,718,533 (562,927) (32.8) Net Income 7,203,708 8,947,844 (1,744,136) (19.5) Per common share data: Earnings $ 4.62 $ 5.74 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1,559,952 1,559,156

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Sep 2020 Change QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Sep 2020 Change QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Sep 2020 Change Earning Assets Loans 5.12 4.93 0.19 647,367,342 663,035,980 (15,668,638 ) 8,329,343 8,216,991 112,351 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 5.12 4.93 0.19 647,367,342 663,035,980 (15,668,638) 8,329,343 8,216,991 112,351 Mortgage loans held for sale 3.05 3.20 (0.15) 1,238,141 1,609,449 (371,308) 9,441 12,876 (3,435) Deposits with banks 0.13 0.44 (0.31) 164,779,741 70,630,360 94,149,381 51,956 77,917 (25,961) Investment securities - taxable 1.28 1.79 (0.51) 158,431,627 103,530,798 54,900,829 507,798 462,296 45,502 Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.51 3.68 (0.17) 106,214,538 96,064,395 10,150,143 735,946 698,208 37,738 Total Earning Assets 3.63 4.11 (0.48) 1,078,031,390 934,870,983 143,160,406 9,634,483 9,468,288 166,195 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.47 0.52 (0.05) 212,156,507 167,885,293 44,271,214 248,121 219,666 28,455 Savings and Money Market 0.22 0.23 (0.01) 325,458,543 280,009,740 45,448,803 178,807 164,187 14,620 Time deposits - Retail 1.28 1.40 (0.12) 122,874,110 119,330,425 3,543,685 396,605 420,346 (23,741) Total interest bearing deposits 0.50 0.56 (0.06) 660,489,160 567,225,457 93,263,702 823,533 804,199 19,334 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.30 4.10 0.20 2,786,576 2,854,283 (67,707) 30,655 29,887 768 Other borrowings 7.49 7.53 (0.04) 17,701,345 17,580,872 120,473 338,674 338,534 140 Total borrowed funds 7.05 7.05 - 20,487,921 20,435,155 52,766 369,329 368,421 908 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.69 0.79 (0.10) 680,977,080 587,660,612 93,316,468 1,192,862 1,172,621 20,241 Net interest rate spread 2.94 3.32 (0.38) 8,441,622 8,295,668 145,954 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.26) (0.29) 0.03 418,451,260 346,974,631 71,476,629 Cost of funds 0.43 0.50 (0.07) Net interest margin 3.19 3.61 (0.42)

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Dec 2019 Change QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Dec 2019 Change QTD

Actual

Dec 2020 QTD

Actual

Dec 2019 Change Earning Assets Loans 5.12 5.60 (0.48) 647,367,342 620,862,377 26,504,965 8,329,343 8,760,270 (430,927) Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 5.12 5.60 (0.48) 647,367,342 620,862,377 26,504,965 8,329,343 8,760,270 (430,927) Mortgage loans held for sale 3.05 3.22 (0.17) 1,238,141 723,689 514,452 9,441 5,833 3,608 Deposits with banks 0.13 3.00 (2.87) 164,779,741 22,563,308 142,216,434 51,956 170,695 (118,739) Investment securities - taxable 1.28 2.85 (1.57) 158,431,627 52,199,230 106,232,397 507,798 372,304 135,493 Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.51 3.76 (0.25) 106,214,538 101,159,303 5,055,235 735,946 751,889 (15,943) Total Earning Assets 3.63 5.11 (1.48) 1,078,031,390 797,507,906 280,523,484 9,634,483 10,060,991 (426,508) Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.47 0.63 (0.16) 212,156,507 146,401,114 65,755,393 248,121 233,893 14,228 Savings and Money Market 0.22 0.36 (0.14) 325,458,543 230,363,814 95,094,729 178,807 208,191 (29,384) Time deposits - Retail 1.28 1.55 (0.27) 122,874,110 114,297,512 8,576,598 396,605 447,580 (50,976) Total interest bearing deposits 0.50 0.72 (0.22) 660,489,160 491,062,439 169,426,721 823,533 889,664 (66,132) Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.30 4.12 0.18 2,786,576 3,041,590 (255,014) 30,655 32,041 (1,386) Other borrowings 7.49 6.86 0.63 17,701,345 17,618,871 82,474 338,674 308,784 29,890 Total borrowed funds 7.05 6.46 0.59 20,487,921 20,660,461 (172,540) 369,329 340,825 28,504 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.69 0.95 (0.26) 680,977,080 511,722,900 169,254,180 1,192,862 1,230,489 (37,627) Net interest rate spread 2.94 4.16 (1.22) 8,441,622 8,830,502 (388,880) Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.26) (0.33) 0.07 418,451,260 272,302,858 146,148,402 Cost of funds 0.43 0.62 (0.19) Net interest margin 3.19 4.50 (1.31)

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense YTD

Actual

Dec 2020 YTD

Actual

Dec 2019 Change YTD

Actual

Dec 2020 YTD

Actual

Dec 2019 Change YTD

Actual

Dec 2020 YTD

Actual

Dec 2019 Change Earning Assets Loans 5.44 5.59 (0.15) 623,601,364 621,082,474 2,518,890 33,919,387 34,729,829 (810,443) Loan fees - - - - - - - 98 (98) Loans with fees 5.44 5.59 (0.15) 623,601,364 621,082,474 2,518,890 33,919,387 34,729,928 (810,541) Mortgage loans held for sale 3.04 3.96 (0.92) 1,175,155 545,893 629,262 35,769 21,633 14,137 Deposits with banks 0.36 2.96 (2.60) 76,803,821 26,035,150 50,768,671 274,095 771,517 (497,422) Investment securities - taxable 1.89 2.81 (0.92) 96,704,529 73,116,159 23,588,371 1,829,762 2,054,132 (224,370) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.80 4.00 (0.20) 95,469,025 75,463,086 20,005,939 2,863,868 2,381,914 481,954 Total Earning Assets 4.44 5.10 (0.66) 893,753,895 796,242,761 97,511,134 38,922,881 39,959,123 (1,036,242) Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.54 0.64 (0.10) 169,288,817 146,335,592 22,953,225 911,878 931,466 (19,588) Savings and Money Market 0.27 0.33 (0.06) 268,445,621 228,037,466 40,408,156 728,528 760,719 (32,191) Time deposits - Retail 1.53 1.33 0.20 113,927,221 113,721,702 205,519 1,742,962 1,515,533 227,429 Time Deposits - Wholesale - - - - (74) 74 - - - Total interest bearing deposits 0.61 0.66 (0.05) 551,661,659 488,094,685 63,566,974 3,383,368 3,207,717 175,651 Federal home Loan Bank advances 2.36 2.87 (0.51) 6,320,114 13,156,295 (6,836,181) 151,948 382,205 (230,257) Other borrowings 7.55 6.90 0.65 17,566,949 17,661,093 (94,144) 1,348,658 1,236,055 112,603 Total borrowed funds 6.18 5.18 1.00 23,887,063 30,817,388 (6,930,325) 1,500,605 1,618,260 (117,654) Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.84 0.93 (0.08) 575,548,723 518,912,074 56,636,649 4,883,973 4,825,977 57,997 Net interest rate spread 3.60 4.17 (0.58) 34,038,908 35,133,146 (1,094,238) Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.30) (0.32) 0.01 327,129,838 265,386,375 61,743,463 Cost of funds 0.54 0.61 (0.07) Net interest margin 3.90 4.49 (0.60)

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Twelve For the Twelve For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.76 % 0.65 % 0.95 % 0.72 % 1.02 % Return on Average Equity 10.16 % 7.33 % 9.89 % 7.89 % 10.85 % Earnings per Share $ 1.48 $ 1.09 $ 1.34 $ 4.62 $ 5.74 Net Interest Margin 3.19 % 3.61 % 4.50 % 3.90 % 4.49 % Efficiency Ratio ** 73.28 % 74.56 % 73.87 % 74.27 % 74.37 % Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets** 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets 3.18 % 3.18 % 3.90 % 3.59 % 3.87 %

As of As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.42 % 9.51 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.46 % 13.04 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.46 % 13.04 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.67 % 14.07 % Tangible Equity / Total Assets 7.40 % 9.46 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 60.65 $ 54.28

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Qtr

Ended

December 31,

2020 For the Qtr

Ended

September 30,

2020 For the Qtr

Ended

December 31,

2019 For the Twelve

Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019 Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,303,079 $ 1,693,921 $ 2,090,006 $ 7,203,708 $ 8,947,844 Provision for Loan Lossess 190,000 958,000 336,425 2,728,000 696,425 Net Loss on OREO 45,300 3,223 1,412 114,332 221,455 Gain on Casualty Loss (454,270 ) - (4,995 ) (506,389 ) (24,672 ) Less: Net Gain on Securities - (251,957 ) - (251,957 ) (388,398 ) Income Tax Expense 424,365 233,869 350,509 1,155,606 1,718,533 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 2,508,474 $ 2,637,056 $ 2,773,357 $ 10,443,300 $ 11,171,187

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

